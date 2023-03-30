'Delhi govt on alert', says minister as Covid cases go up1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:49 PM IST
We are on alert, COVID-19 situation in Delhi being closely monitored: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
The Delhi government held a meeting on Thursday as Covid-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August, while the positivity rate spiked to 13.89 per cent. After the meeting, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is on alert and the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is being monitored closely.
