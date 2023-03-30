The Delhi government held a meeting on Thursday as Covid-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August, while the positivity rate spiked to 13.89 per cent. After the meeting, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is on alert and the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is being monitored closely.

“We are on alert, the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is being closely monitored," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The Delhi minister also said that the new strain of Covid-19 is being monitored closely but, nothing worrisome has been found on the genome sequencing, yet. “Samples sent for genome sequencing, nothing worrisome found so far, new strain being monitored," he said.