Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government, with inspiration from 'Ram Rajya', provides good education and health, pension for senior citizens and round-the-clock power supply and free water supply. The Delhi CM also spoke on the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony and said that it was a ‘matter of pride’ and happiness for everyone across the world.

While addressing the State Level Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January was a matter of immense pride and happiness for everyone across the world. Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion, but our society today is divided on those lines." He further added that the Delhi govt runs on the inspiration of 'Ram Rajya' with focus on good education, health for all. Kejriwal also announced that many people expressed their desire to visit Ayodhya ji. “We will try to take as many people as possible to Ayodhya ji," CM Kejriwal added.

Making a veiled attack at the Centre, Kejriwal added that the aim of having a $5 trillion economy is good only when the financial benefit reaches all poor people in the country. “But the country will remain poor if 4 trillion out of that remain with one or two people," he said.

“In the last 75 years, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer. Bringing down inflation is part of the concept of 'Ram Rajya' followed by us. Delhi has minimum price rise as per central government reports. If people are suffering from price rise we cannot say it's Ram Rajya," he said.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government also focuses on safety of women in the national capital, adding that the AAP makes efforts on the issue even though the Delhi Police does not come under their control.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

