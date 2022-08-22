Delhi govt targeting 1 EV charging point in 3-km radius, says minister

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has set a target of having one charging point for electric vehicles in a radius of three kilometers. Kailash Gahlot also said that the Delhi government lost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Gahlot said, the government will induct 25 per cent of electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations by 2024.

