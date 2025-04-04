Delhi govt to roll out Ayushman Bharat scheme on April 5: From eligibility to 5- simple steps to apply - All here

Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government will roll out on April 5 in Delhi by the newly elected Rekha Gupta-led government. The recently formed BJP government vowed to prioritise poorest families in the National capital under this scheme, seeking to improve the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

Ayushman Bharat scheme benefits Ahead of implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the Union territory, Health Minister Pankaj Singh on April 3 said that this government initiative will prioritise the “poorest of the poor" and one lakh people will be enrolled by April 10. Enrolled citizens can avail immediate health care facilities and treatment without any waiting period for diseases or treatments.

“We will first issue the cards to those who need them the most, including beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households. After that, we will expand the distribution further,” the Health Minister said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched by the Central government as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, includes Ayushman Arogya Mandir, critical care blocks, integrated diagnostic facilities, PMJAY and the National Digital Health Mission.

Through PM-JAY, senior citizens can avail cashless access to health care services at the point of service, the hospital. Visit the National Health Authority's official website for a complete list of empanelled hospitals under the scheme.

“It provides a cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization across public and private empanelled hospitals in India,” National Health Authority's website states. It adds, “Over 12 crore poor and vulnerable entitled families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries) are eligible for these benefits.”

The Indian government's flagship scheme covers all expenses incurred on the following components of the treatment:

Medical examination, treatment and consultation

Pre-hospitalization

Medicine and medical consumables

Non-intensive and intensive care services

Diagnostic and laboratory investigations

Medical implantation services

Accommodation benefits

Food services

Complications arising during treatment

Post-hospitalization follow-up care up to 15 days

Ayushman Bharat scheme eligibility Regardless of income, all individuals aged 70 and above can apply for Ayushman Bharat scheme. Age recorded on senior citizens' Aadhaar card will be the determining factor for eligibility.

According to the government’s Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), India’s population above 60 years is expected to increase to 19.5 per cent by 2050. Making health cover universal over the age of 70, the initiative aims to align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aadhaar essential to enrol for Ayushman Bharat scheme To enrol for Ayushman Bharat scheme, Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory. Senior citizens will not be able to register or obtain the Ayushman card without Aadhaar.

Ayushman Card A distinct Ayushman card will be given to all eligible senior citizens to access the scheme's benefits.

How to apply for Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi? To register for Ayushman Bharat scheme visit www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in or the Ayushman app, which is available on the Google Play Store.

How to apply for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)? Step 1: Visit the official website at mera.pmjay.gov.in and select PMJAY for 70+. The user will be directed to beneficiary.nha.gov.in login page.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and the captcha code given on the screen.

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Step 4: Select the state to apply for this health insurance scheme

Step 5: Check eligibility. If eligible, the user's name will reflect on the right-hand side of the page.