Delhi govt to work on rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure

Delhi government to join hands with discoms and civic bodies to work on a coordinated strategy for the rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Delhi government on Thursday said that it will join hands with discoms and civic bodies to work on a coordinated strategy for the rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The decision was taken at the fifth meeting of the government’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Working Group, chaired by Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, Jasmine Shah.
The group plays an important role in creating the overall strategy for roll-out of public and private electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the national capital. It discussed the need for a coordinated strategy that encompasses all relevant government entities to leapfrog the deployment of charging infrastructure in Delhi, according to an official statement as quoted by news agency PTI.
During the meeting, inputs from different agencies were discussed and a plan for expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is set to be launched in the fourth Delhi EV Forum on August 10. The day will also mark the two year anniversary of Delhi’s EV policy.
Jasmine Shah said that Delhi has led the country in building a wide network of EV charging points. He stressed that there are a total of 2,356 charging points and 234 battery-swapping stations that are currently operational at various locations in the national capital.
He said that setting up equitable network of charging stations in Delhi requires coordination among multiple stakeholder departments, so the working group ensures that EV charging is not planned in silos.
The group has also reviewed the status of a tender for setting up 100 EV charging stations on public land parcels floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL). Under the DTL tender, a total of 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations are being installed in the city. The first set of EV charging stations are expected to be inaugurated next month.
He further claimed that the tender is innovative and is first-of-its-kind initiative to employ the PPP model to set up EV chargers, which resulted in the lowest charging rate in the world , that is, ₹2 per unit.
During the meeting, the DDC vice chairpersons also noted that there is some delay in the operations of a few sites, hence, he directed the discoms to expedite the upstream of electrical infrastructure so that the deployment at these sites can be completed on time.
