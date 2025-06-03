Delhi govt's BIG decision to mitigate air pollution: Anti-smog guns now mandatory for high-rise buildings, hotels, malls

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025 and announced major steps to mitigate the menace — mandating installation of anti-smog guns on high-rise commercial buildings in the capital — particularly those above 3,000 metres like malls, hotels, and office complexes.
The government also ordered the installation of mist sprayers at 13 air pollution hotspots in the capital and the entry of only BS-VI, EVs, and CNG vehicles from November 1.
CM Rekha Gupta added that the government plans to install ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras at all entry points to Delhi, and petrol pumps to detect end-of-life vehicles contributing to pollution.
The ANPR cameras will automatically identify such vehicles, enabling authorities to take immediate action to trace and stop them from operating within the capital.
Delhi consistently ranks among the most polluted cities in the world, with PM2.5 levels often exceeding safe limits, especially during winter.
According to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Delhi experienced approximately 121 days where the air quality met the national standards, a decline from 152 days in 2023.
As part of the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, Delhi CM further announced that the government will collaborate with leading scientific institutions to combat pollution using cutting-edge technologies.
Delhi has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur to launch a pilot project on cloud seeding for artificial rain. Gupta said this move marks the beginning of Delhi’s efforts to explore innovative solutions, such as artificial rain, to tackle its persistent air quality crisis.
Last week, in response to a sudden spike in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire NCR region, which was revoked two days later after the air quality improved.
In 2024, the AQI zoomed to over 400, with over 14 areas in Delhi recording the figure on November 17.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!