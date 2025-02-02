Delhi groom's dance at the popular Bollywood number ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ resulted in cancellation of the wedding. The dance performance of the groom with his friend did not go well with the bride's father, who decided to cancel the wedding deeming it inappropriate. Let's find out what happened.

The groom arrived at the venue on January 18 with a grand procession and shook a leg at the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' following his friends' request. As per eyewitness' statement, groom's friends persuaded him to join them after the song started playing. Tempted to groove at the famous Bollywood song, the groom joined the celebrations, Navbharat Times reported.

While some guests enjoyed the light-hearted moment cheered the groom, the disappointed to be father-in-law stormed the festivities with his announcement. Alleging to be son-in-law's dance to be disrespectful and an insult towards their family's tradition and values, the displeased father-in-law called off the festivities.

Even though the groom tried to reason with the bride's father that it was all in good fun, while the bride broke down in tears, but the father seemed undeterred and adamant with his decision. The headline of the viral news copy stated, "Groom dances on 'Choli ke Peeche' to entertain guests. Bride's father cancels the wedding."

Social media reaction The incident ignited a row of reactions on social media after the newspaper clipping post went viral. Reacting to the post a user stated, "Father-in-law made the right decision, otherwise, he would have had to watch this dance daily."