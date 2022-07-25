Delhi, Gurugram may get skybuses as govt plans to reduce traffic, pollution

Delhi, Gurugram may get skybuses as govt plans to reduce traffic, pollution1 min read . 11:18 PM IST
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that Delhi and Gurugram may soon get skybuses as the government plans to reduce traffic as well as pollution
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that Delhi and Gurugram may soon get skybuses on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana to “reduce traffic as well as pollution". Nitin Gadkari explained that taking care of the climate is the highest priority for the government.
The minister said that economic growth with pollution is not a good strategy, so the government plans to get skybuses.
Nitin Gadkari said. "I want to start skybuses (mass transit service) from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar and later extend it to Sohna to reduce traffic and pollution," Nitin Gadkari said, without providing more details.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was addressing an event organised by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
The road transport minister said his dream is to reduce import of fossil fuels in India. Nitin Gadkari said his dream was to reduce fossil fuel imports to zero.
Nitin Gadkari also said make green hydrogen from water is the Central government's priority.
Nitin Gadkari emphasised on the need to encourage use of ethanol for transportation purpose. He said ethanol was "economically cheaper, pollution-free and indigenous".
"Ethanol is going to increase agriculture growth in the country as we will manufacture ethanol from rice," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.
The minister also noted that banning thermal power plants will not be good for the economy.
(With inputs from PTI)
