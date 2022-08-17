Delhi HC 'concerned' over Ramdev's remark on US President Biden

Delhi HC 'concerned' over Ramdev's remark on US President Biden2 min read . 10:37 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over Ramdev's statement on US President Joe Biden after the latter tested positive for Covid-19
The Delhi High Court has expressed “concern" over Yoga guru Ramdev's statement on US President Joe Biden after the latter tested positive for the virus. In one of the statements, Ramdev allegedly said how US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid despite being vaccinated.
Reacting to the statement, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, "Such statements can affect the country's relation with other nations, besides also bringing Ayurveda to bad repute."
The bench was hearing the suit filed by various groups of doctors against the alleged statement of Ramdev in relation to allopathy and efficacy of Covid-19 treatment. Now the matter has been listed for hearing on August 23.
Questioning the efficacy of allopathy against Covid-19 yet again, Ramdev said that vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus. Randev said people to be supplemented with yoga and ayurveda.
When the high court was informed of Ramdev's statement, the bench said, “I am concerned about the good name of Ayurveda not being destroyed. It is a recognised, respected and ancient system of medicine."
“The second is that people are being named here. It can affect our country's relations with other countries. World leaders are being named which will affect our good relations with them," the bench said.
Petitioners informed the high court that the statement came despite the fact that the matter was going on in court. The high court was also informed that even today Patanjali's website describes Coronil as a treatment for coronavirus.
The counsel for Ramdev disputed this claim and submitted that the statements made by his client are prior to the last date of hearing. The counsel also said that Patanjali is in process of removing the content from the website.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Haridwar, Ramdev said, “Without the support of yoga and Ayurveda, no vaccine can immunise you permanently against coronavirus, no matter how big you are, a president or a big doctor yourself."
Ramdev added that top officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) have also fallen victims to Covid-19 virus.
