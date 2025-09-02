Delhi HC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, 7 others in connection with 2020 Delhi Riots case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed bail pleas filed by student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with seven others, in the larger conspiracy case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots, ruling that they must remain in custody as trial proceedings continue, Bar and Bench reported.

"All appeals are dismissed," the Bar and Bench quoted the Delhi High Court said reading out the verdict.

Who were denied bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case? Besides Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, theDelhi High court also rejected the bail applications of Gulfisha Fatima, United Against Hate (UAH) founder Khalid Saifi, Athar Khan, Mohd Saleem, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Meeran Haider, and Shadaab Ahmed. In a parallel order, a separate bench dismissed the plea of Tasleem Ahmed, another accused in the same case.

Why did the Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, other activists seek bail? The accused argued that their continued incarceration without charges being framed amounted to a denial of justice, pointing out that some of the bail applications had been pending since 2022. They cited delays in trial proceedings as the principal ground for relief.

What did the prosecution say? The prosecution opposed the pleas, maintaining that the riots were “not spontaneous” but the result of a “well-thought-out conspiracy” executed with a “sinister motive”. It argued that granting bail at this stage would undermine the seriousness of the allegations.

What are the charges against Umar Khalid, 8 others? Khalid, Imam and the others have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are accused of being key conspirators behind the February 2020 violence, which broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The riots resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries, making them one of the most violent episodes in Delhi in recent years.