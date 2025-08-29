Delhi HC reserves order on Gautam Gambhir Foundation’s plea to quash case over COVID drug hoarding, distribution

The Delhi High Court on Friday, August 29, reserved its decision on Gautam Gambhir Foundation's plea to quash criminal proceedings related to the alleged stocking and distribution of COVID-19 drugs during the second wave, reported the Live Law.

The report added that the bench headed by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved the verdict following she heard advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai – appeared for Gambhir, and the counsel representing the State through the Drugs Control Department.

On August 27, the Delhi High Court didn't agree with the plea of halting trial court proceedings against Indian cricketer and current head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Despite a plea was made to quash the FIR against Gambhir, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was firm in asserting that the court will entertain the request.

What is the case? Earlier in 2021, a petition was filed by Gautam Gambhir, Gautam Gambhir foundation and Gambhir's mother Seema and his wife Natasha. All of them had challenged the summoning order passed by the trial court and the criminal complaint against them.

A coordinate bench in September 2021 stayed the trial court proceedings against Gautam Gambhir and others.

Seeking recall of an order passed by Justice Krishna on April 9, Gambhir and others filed a fresh application. In that order, Justice Krishna ordered the vacating of the stay on the trial proceedings.

Previously, the Delhi government's Drug Controller launched a prosecution against Gautam Gambhir Foundation, its CEO and trustees for alleged contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The drug controller, among others, launched a probe against then Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain over similar allegations.

Following this, the team conducted a probe against Gambhir and AAP MLAs for hoarding and illegally stocking COVID-19 medicines and drugs while conducting a free medical camp, concluded LiveLaw.