Delhi HC reserves order on HUL plea against Beco ads alleging skin irritation

Mumbai: The Delhi high court on Monday reserved its order on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL)’s plea seeking to restrain home-care startup Beco from running advertisements alleging that products such as Vim and Surf Excel can cause skin irritation and allergies.
An order passed by the division bench on 2 September rejected Mumbai-based Beco’s objection to the plea being heard in Delhi. They argued that HUL and Beco have their offices registered in Mumbai, and the hoarding was put up there. The bench noted that Beco had also put up hoardings in Delhi and that its Goods and Services Tax (GST) office is registered in Delhi.
At the centre of the dispute is Beco’s ‘#WarOnWhatsHidden’ marketing campaign, which names HUL’s products and highlights synthetic compounds like Benzisothiazolinone and Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate. HUL told the court that while companies are free to advertise their own merchandise, claiming that a competitor’s goods are physically harmful crosses the line into unlawful defamation.
The case highlights the rising tension between legacy consumer-goods firms and eco-focused direct-to-consumer brands in India. In April, HUL itself recently settled a separate dispute with rival Honasa Consumer (the parent company of Mamaearth and The Derma Co) over sunscreen claims, highlighting how aggressive claims around ingredients and safety have become a primary battleground for market share.
The Bench also made its finding final and sent the case back to the single judge, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, directing that it be heard on merits. They also directed that the issue of territorial jurisdiction "will not be permitted to be re-agitated," as mentioned in the order copy seen by Mint.
Senior counsel Amit Sibal, representing HUL, argued before the single judge on Monday that Beco had crossed the limits of permissible comparative advertising by portraying HUL's products as harmful and urging consumers to switch to its products.
Founded by Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma, and Anuj Ruia in 2019, Beco is a Mumbai-based eco-friendly consumer products maker. The company has investors like Titan Capital Winners Fund, Asian Paints promoter Manish Choksi, Rukam Capital, and Synergy Capital, among others.
It has products in the home care and personal care segments, such as dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, laundry liquid, facial tissue, and bamboo toothbrush.
Beco also says its own laundry and dishwashing products are formulated without BIT and LAS. The startup reported revenue of ₹111 crore in FY25, with a loss of ₹21.7 crore, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.
Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
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