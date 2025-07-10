Delhi HC stays release of 'Udaipur Files', asks petitioners to approach Centre

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 10, stayed the release of the “Udaipur Files,” and asked petitioners to approach the Centre. The movie, relating to the brutal 2022 murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, was scheduled to be released on Friday, July 11.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal said that the movie will be stayed, until the center takes a call on the application seeking interim relief seeking suspension of the certificate, and has directed the petitioners to approach the Centre within two days to challenge the certificate.

It has also asked the Centre to take a call on the same within 7 days.

A scene from the Udaipur Files movie trailer

The petitioners, accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, moved court contending that the film's release would jeopardise their chances of a fair trial.

What the Delhi HC said While listening to the petitioner's plea, the Delhi High Court bench said, "admittedly, petitioners have not taken recourse to available remedy with the central government."

"Since we are relegating petitioner to invoke revisional remedy, we provide that till the application for grant of interim relief is decided by the government there shall be stay on release of the film," the bench said, reported PTI.

Kanhaiya Lal murder case In June 2022, Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous.

The attackers later released a video claiming the murder was in retaliation to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe, and the accused were booked under stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial is still pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.