Delhi HC upholds Medha Patkar's conviction in LG defamation case, says no illegality in trial court order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld activist Medha Patkar's conviction in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

Justice Shalinder Kaur ruled that the trial court’s decision, which Patkar had challenged, showed no signs of legal error and did not warrant any intervention.

LG Saxena had filed the case 23 years ago when he was heading an NGO in Gujarat.

What the Delhi High Court said The Delhi High Court noted that the order by the trial court required ‘no interference’.

"Upon perusal this court finds no illegality in the order (by trial court) and requires no interference, and accordingly dismissed," Justice Kaur said, during the case hearing.

What was the case against Medha Patkar Medha Patkar was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed by the incumbent LG, VK Saxena, in 2001.

She was arrested pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her for non-compliance with the court's order. The Delhi High Court, as interim relief, had directed her release on bail.

However, the appellate court had sentenced her and directed her release on probation for good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of ₹1 lakh to Saxena. This order was challenged before the High Court by her.

What led to the case? In 2000, LG Saxena, the then President of an organisation called National Council of Civil Liberties, had published an advertisement against Medha Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) — the movement that opposed the construction of dams over Narmada river.

The advertisement was titled ‘True face of Ms. Medha Patkar and her Narmada Bachao Andolan’.

Following the publication of the advertisement, Patkar issued a press notice against Saxena.

The press statement titled ‘True Facts of a Patriot – Response to an Advertisement’, alleged Saxena of previously supporting the NBA. The note claimed he had once visited Malegaon, praised the movement, and donated ₹40,000 via cheque from the Lalbhai Group to Lok Samiti for NBA’s cause — which reportedly bounced.

"The cheque, please note, came from Lalbhai Group. What is the connection between Lalbhai Group and VK Saxena? Who among them is more ‘Patriot’" the press note said, reported Bar and Bench.

