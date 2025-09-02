Delhi-NCR on rainfall alert: Will schools and offices remain shut today?

Delhi-NCR is under a rainfall alert today following heavy showers in the region. Gurugram authorities have issued a work-from-home advisory for offices, and all schools in the city remain closed to ensure safety. Commuters are advised to exercise caution, as waterlogging and traffic disruptions are expected in some areas. Meanwhile, Noida and Delhi are set to operate as usual, with schools and offices functioning normally. Residents are urged to stay updated with weather forecasts and plan their travel accordingly.

Why is the Yamuna Under Watch? The national capital witnessed incessant rainfall on Monday, prompting officials to warn that the water level in the Yamuna could cross the danger mark of 205.33 m at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) — a crucial monitoring point for observing the river’s flow — by the evening of September 2.

A flood warning was also issued following a surge in water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage, which rose to over 3.22 lakh cusecs.

Gurugram Shifted to WFH and Online Classes Gurugram was the worst-hit in the recent downpour, recording over 100 mm of rainfall between 3 pm and 7 pm. The heavy rain prompted the district administration to issue a late-night advisory, directing offices and schools to switch to online operations on Tuesday, 2 September.

The advisory stated: “Between 3 pm and 7 pm today, Gurugram City recorded heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025.”

It further added: “In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home. All schools are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025.”

Will the Rain Continue This Week? The Met department has said that the pleasant weather will continue through the week, with light to moderate showers expected intermittently. Skies will remain cloudy on September 2, though no alert has been issued. A fresh spell of rain with thunder and lightning is predicted for September 3.

