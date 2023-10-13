Delhi High Court mandates lawyers to wear gowns from 1 November. Details here

The Delhi High Court on 13 October has asked lawyers appearing before the court to wear gowns from 1 November, Bar and Bench has reported citing the court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi High Court order stated, “In supersession of this Court's notice No.667/G-11/Genl./DHC dated 06-03-2023, it is notified that the Advocates appearing before this Court are required to wear Gowns with effect from 01 November, 2023- (Wednesday), till further orders."

