Delhi High Court seeks CBI, ED response to Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in excise policy case
Delhi High Court seeks CBI, ED responses on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy scam. Hearing deferred to May 8.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, May 3, sought responses from the country's top investigating agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on the petitions filed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia seeking bail in the excise policy scam.