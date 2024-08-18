Delhi hit-and-run case: Man dies as speeding Mercedes rams into him on Ashram flyover

  • A speeding Mercedes-Benz killed a 34-year-old gardener in Delhi on August 17. The driver was arrested later.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published18 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST
A 34-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in south east Delhi's Ashram area on Saturday, August 17. The driver fled from the spot after the incident but was arrested later, according to reports. The police identified the car through CCTV cameras.

The car was a Mercedes-Benz which was involved in the hit-and-run case. Reports say that the police has identified the accused as Pradeep Gautam, a 45-year old resident of Noida.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh who was a gardener by profession and was a resident of Madanpur Khadar in Delhi. Rajesh is originally from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

 

The accident happened around 8:30 am on the Ashram flyover towards Nizamuddin, according to reports. The police reached the location after getting an alert from a passerby's call.

Reports said that Rajesh was found in a pool of blood and was taken to the hospital where hee was declared brought dead.

“When I was going on the flyover I saw a man's body surrounded by people and an ambulance, and a few metres ahead, a damaged bicycle,” a report quoted a passerby on the flyover.

 

The police registered the FIR on charges of rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started search operations for the accused. Footages of around 12 CCTV cameras were analysed and eventually the suspected car was identified.

With the help of registration number, police got the details of the ownership of the car through transport authority. Raids were conducted and teh driver of the Mercedes was arrested.

 

The car has also been seized by the authorities. The police had discovered discrepancies in ownership of the car as the car was sold multiple times, reports said. The post-mortem of the victim will be conducted on Sunday, August 18.

 

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST
