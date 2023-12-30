Delhi hit by dense fog, Pune to Jaipur flight among several delayed. Check here
Several flights were delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport due to dense fog and bad weather conditions.
Delhi news: In the wake of dense fog and reduced visibility in the national capital, Delhi, several flights have experienced delays at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as reported by ANI. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted the usual flight schedule, impacting both arrival and departure times.
A dense layer of fog has engulfed various states across the country on Saturday morning. More than 80 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital. “We are going to Gangtok, Sikkim to celebrate New Year but our flight is delayed by two hours. If it gets delayed further, we will complain...," a passenger said.
Besides flights, some trains were also running late today due to low visibility in Delhi caused by dense fog. “I am going to Mata Vaishno Devi and our train is late by more than two hours. Our train was supposed to arrive at 5.30 but it hasn't arrived yet...," another passenger said.
(With inputs from ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!