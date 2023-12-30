comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ News / Delhi hit by dense fog, Pune to Jaipur flight among several delayed. Check here
Back Back

Delhi hit by dense fog, Pune to Jaipur flight among several delayed. Check here

 Livemint

Several flights were delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport due to dense fog and bad weather conditions.

For representation purposes onlyPremium
For representation purposes only

Delhi news: In the wake of dense fog and reduced visibility in the national capital, Delhi, several flights have experienced delays at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as reported by ANI. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted the usual flight schedule, impacting both arrival and departure times.

As per the report from the agency, among the affected flights, Air India's AI 850 from Pune to Jaipur, originally scheduled to depart at 20:55, faced a delay with a new estimated time of departure (ETA) at 22:38. Similarly, flight 9I 696, operating from Ahmedabad to Udaipur, was delayed from its initial departure time of 15:55, now expected to take off at 21:05.

Flights to and from Goa's airport were also affected, with SpiceJet's SG8212 experiencing delays. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 15:55, now has an updated ETA of 22:05. Another SpiceJet flight, SG 8939, from or via Gorakhpur, scheduled to depart at 16:05, faced a delay with an updated ETA of 18:44.

Passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights as the airport authorities work to manage the impact of the challenging weather conditions on flight operations.

A dense layer of fog has engulfed various states across the country on Saturday morning. More than 80 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital. “We are going to Gangtok, Sikkim to celebrate New Year but our flight is delayed by two hours. If it gets delayed further, we will complain...," a passenger said.

Besides flights, some trains were also running late today due to low visibility in Delhi caused by dense fog. “I am going to Mata Vaishno Devi and our train is late by more than two hours. Our train was supposed to arrive at 5.30 but it hasn't arrived yet...," another passenger said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Dec 2023, 09:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App