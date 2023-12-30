Delhi hit by dense fog, Pune to Jaipur flight among several delayed. Check here

Delhi news: In the wake of dense fog and reduced visibility in the national capital, Delhi, several flights have experienced delays at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as reported by ANI. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted the usual flight schedule, impacting both arrival and departure times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report from the agency, among the affected flights, Air India's AI 850 from Pune to Jaipur, originally scheduled to depart at 20:55, faced a delay with a new estimated time of departure (ETA) at 22:38. Similarly, flight 9I 696, operating from Ahmedabad to Udaipur, was delayed from its initial departure time of 15:55, now expected to take off at 21:05.

Flights to and from Goa's airport were also affected, with SpiceJet's SG8212 experiencing delays. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 15:55, now has an updated ETA of 22:05. Another SpiceJet flight, SG 8939, from or via Gorakhpur, scheduled to depart at 16:05, faced a delay with an updated ETA of 18:44. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights as the airport authorities work to manage the impact of the challenging weather conditions on flight operations.

A dense layer of fog has engulfed various states across the country on Saturday morning. More than 80 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital. “We are going to Gangtok, Sikkim to celebrate New Year but our flight is delayed by two hours. If it gets delayed further, we will complain...," a passenger said.

Besides flights, some trains were also running late today due to low visibility in Delhi caused by dense fog. “I am going to Mata Vaishno Devi and our train is late by more than two hours. Our train was supposed to arrive at 5.30 but it hasn't arrived yet...," another passenger said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

