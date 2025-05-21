Delhi hit by intense ‘never seen’ dust storm, heavy rain after temperatures soared to ‘feels like’ 50 °C | VIDEO

IMD Update: Delhi hit by intense dust storm , hails storm and heavy rainfall as wind speed reached up to 79 kmph on Wednesday evening, bringing a much needed relief from sweltering heat.. With summer heat persisting and humidity going high, the "feels like" temperature in Delhi touched 50.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Mint journalists based in Delhi reported hearing massive thunderclaps and witnessing intense lightning in the national capital.

IMD issued a red alert in several districts in Delhi, forecasting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, dust storms, and gusty winds, and as the skies turned overcast, heavy rain lashed numerous parts of the city.

INDIGO, AIR INDIA ISSUES ADVISORY IndiGo, one of India’s leading carriers, acknowledged the impact of the adverse weather conditions on its operations. In a statement, the airline said, “Heavy rain and thunderstorm in Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata is impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. Do check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

“Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.” wrote Air India.

DELHI IMD ALERT The maximum temperature in Delhi reached 40.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal, according to the Met Office, while humidity ranged between 64 and 34 per cent during the day.

The heat index, also known as the apparent or "feels like" temperature, measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

It is calculated using a formula that takes both air temperature and relative humidity into account, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the capital recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season so far at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

The IMD has forecasted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning ahead in the day.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday is expected to be 40 and 29 degrees Celsius, it said.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 p m stood at 213.

