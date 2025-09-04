IGI Airport Recruitment: Applications close on THIS date. Check deadline, salary, eligibility and more

IGI Airport Recruitment: Applications for the post of airport ground staff and loaders at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will close on September 21 midnight. The airport had announced a total of 1446 vacancies, combining both the roles.
Here's all you need to know about the application deadline, other details.
IGI Aviation Services' application portal for the abovementioned roles will be operational till September 21, 2025 at 11:59 pm midnight. Any registration done that date will not be accepted.
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts will need to sit for an examination and apply for the same.
The eligibility criteria for airport ground staff and loaders varies depending on which role you want to apply for.