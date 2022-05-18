Delhi: Increase in auto, taxi fares likely by this week. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis
The committee is likely to finalise the report by the end of this week
Delhi government is likely to increase the fare of auto-rickshaws and taxis due to the rise in fuel prices and CNG as per the report by PTI news agency.
The report said that a Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis has recommended a proportionate increase in fares concerning fuel prices.
The Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise the report by the end of this week. The report will be submitted to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and will then go for cabinet approval.
"The committee is likely to finalise its report in the next two days. There have been two meetings of the committee. It is likely to recommend a proportionate enhancement of fares with respect to the CNG prices. The committee has also taken into account the concerns of autorickshaw unions," as per the PTI report.
Some committee members have been travelling by taxis and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demand and expectations of drivers.
"For the last 15 days, officials are roaming around in auto-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise. This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders," the agency reported.
However, some auto and taxi unions have expressed concerns over the likely increase in fares, saying it will stiffen their competition with cab aggregators who offer rides at subsidized rates and also shared their concerns with the panel.
The price of CNG in the national capital was hiked by ₹2 per kg on Sunday, the 12th increase in rates in over two months. One kg of CNG now costs ₹73.61, up from ₹71.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL).
