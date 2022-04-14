Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi's new Covid advisory for schools: 'Shut if any case reported'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a group photograph with students.
2 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • 'If any COVID case noticed/reported to school authority the same must be intimated to Directorate& concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being,' the notification read

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory for all private schools in the national capital amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The DoE also said that students and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible.

The advisory said that if a case related to Covid-19 is noticed/reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Directorate.

"If any COVID case noticed/reported to school authority the same must be intimated to Directorate& concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being," the notification read.

The advisory, dated 13 April, came amid reports of a few students testing positive for the virus across the national capital and NCR.

Among other measures listed in the advisory include wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools, maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.

It also advised regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers and creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that it will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city had recorded 137 cases on Monday, the data showed.

"The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases," a senior Delhi government official said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.

His deputy Manish Sisodia said the government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases.

There have been reports of some schoolchildren testing positive for COVID-19 in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week. Doctors have said it is "not a panic situation" as the daily case count is still low, even as they cautioned against lowering guard.

