Delhi LG directs officials to secure expenditure records for renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 03:16 PM IST
The BJP has alleged that a sum of ₹45 crore was spent on the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence located at 6, Flagstaff Road
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the officials to secure the expenditure records of crores of rupees that was spent on the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence. LG Saxena has also asked the officials to submit a report on the matter within 15 days.
