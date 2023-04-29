Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the officials to secure the expenditure records of crores of rupees that was spent on the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence. LG Saxena has also asked the officials to submit a report on the matter within 15 days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that a sum of ₹45 crore was spent on the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence located at 6, Flagstaff Road between 2020 and 2022.

In response, the AAP has accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention from more pressing issues by raising this matter. A Raj Niwas order issued on April 27 cited reports on alleged "gross irregularities" in the renovation of the residence by the PWD.

The order which has been issued to the Chief Secretary of Delhi mentioned: "Lt Governor, while taking note of these media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for perusal of the lieutenant governor."

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha came to the defense of Arvind Kejriwal, citing the expenses incurred on the residences of the prime minister and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Documents have shown that a total of ₹44.78 crore was spent on the “addition" to the residence of Delhi chief minister against a sanctioned amount of ₹43.70 crore. According to the documents, the amount was spent between September 2020 to June 2022.

According to the documents, the total expenditure included ₹11.30 crore on interior decoration, ₹6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, ₹1 crore on interior consultancy, ₹2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, ₹2.85 crore on fire fighting system, ₹1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and ₹1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

A separate amount of ₹8.11 crore out of the sanctioned amount of ₹9.99 crore was spent on the camp office of the chief minister at his official residence, it showed.

(With agency inputs)