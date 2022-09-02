Delhi LG illegally awarded contract to daughter during term at KVIC: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Delhi LG VK Saxena had illegally awarded an interior designing contract to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Delhi LG VK Saxena misused his position as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman. The AAP has alleged that VK Saxena illegally awarded a contract for the interior design of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter during his term at KVIC. The party has also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "immediately" sack him.
Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made the allegations, demanding that legal proceedings be initiated against VK Saxena for allegedly awarding the contract to his daughter thereby violating the law.
"LG V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961," Sanjay Singh charged.
Sanjay Singh said PM Modi should immediately sack VK Saxena as the Delhi LG and legal action should be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter. The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Sanjay Singh said.
"Delhi LG can't' escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed," he said, asking "how can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?".
The AAP MLA has alleged that VK Saxena got his employees to exchange demonetised notes in 2016 when he was working as the Chairman of KVIC.
"When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees," Duregesh Pathak said.
