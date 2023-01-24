Delhi LG orders DDA to redevelop 'structurally damaged' Signature View Apartments1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:35 PM IST
- VK Saxena has also asked the DDA to support the residents of the Signature View Apartments who are facing 'grave danger to life and property'
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) the redevelop the "structurally damaged" Signature View Apartments, located in Mukherji Nagar. VK Saxena has also asked the DDA to support the residents of the Signature View Apartments who are facing "grave danger to life and property", a Raj Niwas official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
