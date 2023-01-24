Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) the redevelop the "structurally damaged" Signature View Apartments, located in Mukherji Nagar. VK Saxena has also asked the DDA to support the residents of the Signature View Apartments who are facing "grave danger to life and property", a Raj Niwas official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

VK Saxena has also ordered immediate initiation of criminal proceedings against the contractors/builders/construction agencies. The lieutenant governor has also asked for a vigilance inquiry to be initiated to identify all officers/officials responsible for the lapses in the buildings' construction within 15 days.

The Raj Niwas official said, “Proactively coming to the rescue and support of thousands of residents of structurally damaged Signature View Apartments at Mukherji Nagar in north Delhi, who have been facing grave danger to life and property, the Delhi Lt Governor has ordered the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to redevelop the entire apartment complex and rehabilitate the residents in the interim."

The Raj Niwas official has also added that the order from the lieutenant governor should serve as a message to all officials and contractors that no laxity will be tolerated and that the Delhi residents are a priority.

Built in 2007–2009, the apartments in the complex were allotted to residents in 2011-2012.

Shortly after, however, the flats started facing construction-related issues, forcing the residents to complain to the DDA. A study was conducted by IIT-Delhi which found that the Signature View Apartments were structurally unsafe.

The study also made a recommendation to "vacate and dismantle" the complex, the official said.

