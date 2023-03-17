Delhi LG lauds AAP's successes in Assembly amidst chaos, BJP MLAs marshalled out2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- As VK Saxena listed out the AAP government’s successes, his speech was interrupted by the BJP MLAs who raised slogans demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over the excise policy scam
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena commenced the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly with his address which was interrupted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators. As VK Saxena listed out the AAP government’s successes, his speech was interrupted by the BJP MLAs who raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over the excise policy scam.
