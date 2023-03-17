Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena commenced the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly with his address which was interrupted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators. As VK Saxena listed out the AAP government’s successes, his speech was interrupted by the BJP MLAs who raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over the excise policy scam.

To bring order to the house, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel marshalled out three BJP MLAs for disrupting the LG's speech, resulting in other party members walking out of the assembly in protest.

Resuming his address, LG Saxena said Delhi students have performed well due to the government's focus on education. While praising the AAP government’s focus on education, Lieutenant Governor Saxena hoped that the national capital become a progressive global city one day.

"The Schools of Specialised Excellence are world level schools for students. Mission Buniyad has led to significant improvement in learning capabilities of the students," VK Saxena noted.

VK Saxena said the education infrastructure in Delhi has witnessed significant enhancement, as approximately 20,000 new classrooms have been built.

He remarked that upcoming hospitals will add more than 16,000 beds, and existing hospitals are being renovated. The Delhi lieutenant governor said that the people of Delhi will be provided voter ID card-based health cards.

In reference to the various initiatives of the transport department, the L-G said that the Delhi residents can now avail 33 services online. He added that as many as 1,500 electric buses have been added to the DTC fleet.

‘AAP GOVT COMMITTED TOWARDS GREEN, LEAN DELHI’

LG Saxena said the government is committed towards a "green and lean" Delhi. He added that his government is working to increase green cover and wildlife.

"My government is working actively to increase green cover and wildlife," he said. He also listed out steps taken by the AAP dispensation to make Delhi a cultural tourism hub. "I hope we can tackle the challenges and make Delhi a progressive global city," he said.

After ending his address, VK Saxena remarked that the dignity of the speech has broken down.

(With agency inputs)