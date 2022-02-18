Rain in Delhi: Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi-NCR, the IMD said on Friday. Rain is likely over and adjoining areas of South, Southwest, West, North, and Northwest Delhi.

In Haryana, rain is predicted in Rohtak, Manesar, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Palwal, Aurangabad, Bhiwani during the next 2 hours.

18-02-2022; 1820 IST; Thunderstorm with Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal, Barsana, Nandgaon, Deeg, Mathura, Raya and Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, Southwest, West, North, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 18, 2022

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted isolated light rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region and isolated light rainfall over Punjab, West Rajasthan and Haryana during next 24 hours.

The weather forecasting agency said that moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days and isolated light rainfall over Odisha on 20th and over Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st February.

Also, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 19th to 22th and over Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 20th and 21st February.

Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 20th February, the weather department predicted on Friday.

