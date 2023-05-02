AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been mentioned in Enforcement Directorate's Delhi liquor policy case supplementary chargesheet.
Manish Sisodia's former secretary, C Arvind, had told the investigation agency that there was a meeting held at the former deputy chief minister's residence where Chadha was also present.
The ED statement in this regard reads, as cited by news agency ANI “….at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present."
