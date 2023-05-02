Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi liquor policy case: AAP MP Raghav Chadha named in supplementary chargesheet
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi liquor policy case: AAP MP Raghav Chadha named in supplementary chargesheet

1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
AAP's Raghav Chadha named in supplementary chargesheet of Delhi liquor policy case
Livemint

  • ED statement says, …at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been mentioned in Enforcement Directorate's Delhi liquor policy case supplementary chargesheet.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been mentioned in Enforcement Directorate's Delhi liquor policy case supplementary chargesheet.

Manish Sisodia's former secretary, C Arvind, had told the investigation agency that there was a meeting held at the former deputy chief minister's residence where Chadha was also present.

Manish Sisodia's former secretary, C Arvind, had told the investigation agency that there was a meeting held at the former deputy chief minister's residence where Chadha was also present.

The ED statement in this regard reads, as cited by news agency ANI “….at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present."

The ED statement in this regard reads, as cited by news agency ANI “….at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.