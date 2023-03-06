Delhi liquor scam: Sisodia's CBI custody ends today, to be produced in court2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST
The arrest of Manish Sisodia by the CBI has sparked protests by AAP leaders and workers
Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will appear before a city court today about alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the liquor excise policy case, as his CBI custody has ended.
