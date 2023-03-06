Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will appear before a city court today about alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the liquor excise policy case, as his CBI custody has ended.

The Delhi court had extended his custody till March 6 as per the request made by the central agency on Saturday. The Delhi court extended Sisodia's CBI custody till March 6, as requested by the central agency. Sisodia had moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the plea was not heard, and he was advised to approach the High Court.

The arrest of Manish Sisodia by the CBI has sparked protests by AAP leaders and workers. The party alleged that the arrest was a diversionary tactic to shift public attention from the Adani issue.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with eight opposition leaders, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning Sisodia's arrest. Sisodia and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain resigned from the government after his arrest.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Sisodia was being subjected to mental torture in CBI custody, and officials were forcing him to sign a false confession.

During the hearing, Sisodia accused the CBI of subjecting him to several hours of questioning, which he termed ‘mental harassment’. Conversely, the CBI claimed that the former deputy CM was not cooperating in the probe and evading questioning. The agency also mentioned the time lost during the apex court hearing of Sisodia's bail plea and his medical examination.

n his resignation letter, Sisodia claimed that there was a conspiracy against Kejriwal by those who were scared of the AAP convenor's politics of truth. The Aam Aadmi Party had insisted that the allegations against Sisodia were lies perpetuated by people who were afraid of Kejriwal's politics of truth.