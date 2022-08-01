Liquor shops and bars in Delhi will reopen soon as the L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena, approved the government's proposal to extend the liquor retail licences by a month
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Vinai Kumar Saxena, has approved the Delhi government's proposal to extend the liquor retail licences issued under the revamped excise policy by a month. This means that the liquor shops and bars in the national capital will reopen soon.
The national capital saw an unofficial dry day on Monday as liquor shops and bars kept their shutters down and no alcohol could be served in hotels, clubs and bars after the expiry of excise licenses on July 31. The L-G has, however, approved the proposal to extend the liquor retail licences.
The Delhi government had on Sunday decided to extend the retail licenses for one month. Following L-G Saxena's orders, the excise department will issue an order to this effect.
As the liquor shops remain closed, employees loitered around talking to customers waiting eagerly outside vends to reopen. "We have no idea when the order will come. Even if it comes today, there is no stuff in the shop to sell," said a liquor vendor employee near ITO.
A zonal license holder said, “Since the government made the announcement of reverting to old excise policy regime, we were in the process of wrapping up business. We are the worst sufferers as despite investing huge amount, we are forced to quit retail sale of liquor within months."
Under the new excise policy 2021-22, the Delhi government had issued 849 retail licenses across the city divided into 32 zones. The policy was implemented from November 17, 2021.
Earlier, the Delhi government had extended the licences of country liquor vends by two months till September 30 as fresh tenders were to be finalised. In an order on Saturday, the excise department of the Delhi government extended the licences of over 250 country liquor shops in the city.
"The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period," said the order. Tenders for country liquor licence were floated twice in recent months.
