Delhi logs 11,684 fresh Covid cases in 24 hrs, positivity dips to 22%

Delhi recorded 11,684 new Covid cases and 38 deaths in last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin by health department. The city reported 17,516 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the number of active cases in the national capital to 78,112.

The capital recorded test positivity rate of 22.47%, 5.52% less than yesterday, January 17.

Delhi on Monday had reported 12,527 new Covid-19 cases, that was 31% lower than the number of cases detected on Sunday.

