Delhi recorded 273 more COVID-19 fatalities and 13,336 new infections on Sunday, while the positivity rate remained below 25% for the fourth consecutive day, the Health Department said.

There are 86,232 active cases and over 12.17 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 13,23,567 after the national capital recorded 13,336 new cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 21.67%, lower than 23.34% a day ago.

Meanwhile the ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended by another week, up to May 17 morning, and metro trains will not operate during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20. Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.





