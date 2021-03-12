Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >Delhi logs over 400 new Covid-19 cases second day in a row

Delhi logs over 400 new Covid-19 cases second day in a row

Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases second day in a row
1 min read . 04:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 431 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the city
  • Currently, the total number of cases stands at 6,42,870 with 431 new cases reported and the death toll increased to 2,093 as 2 more deaths today

With as many as 431 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi has breached the 400-mark in terms of daily coronavirus cases for the second day. The number of active cases today stands at 2093.

With as many as 431 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi has breached the 400-mark in terms of daily coronavirus cases for the second day. The number of active cases today stands at 2093.

Currently, the total number of cases stands at 6,42,870 with 431 new cases reported and the death toll increased to 2,093 as 2 more deaths were recor today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

I carry a card in my pocket with number of Americans who died from Covid: Biden

3 min read . 04:37 PM IST

Maharashtra sees fresh curbs, lockdown in more areas as Covid cases surge: Key updates

6 min read . 04:36 PM IST

Two-thirds of Italians set for lockdown as pandemic worsens

2 min read . 04:30 PM IST

PM Modi launches Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST

Currently, the total number of cases stands at 6,42,870 with 431 new cases reported and the death toll increased to 2,093 as 2 more deaths were recor today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

I carry a card in my pocket with number of Americans who died from Covid: Biden

3 min read . 04:37 PM IST

Maharashtra sees fresh curbs, lockdown in more areas as Covid cases surge: Key updates

6 min read . 04:36 PM IST

Two-thirds of Italians set for lockdown as pandemic worsens

2 min read . 04:30 PM IST

PM Modi launches Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The national capital also recorded 356 discharges pushing the total recovery number to 6,29,841.

On Thursday, Delhi reported as many as 409 fresh Covid-19 cases breaching the 400--mark for the first time in over two months. In fact, today with 431 new cases, the city recorded the highest daily count in over two months.

On Wednesday 370 new cases were recorded and 320 on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases respectively, were recorded.

However, the city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 new cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February.

TRENDING STORIES See All

However, since early March, cases were again seen on the rise.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.