Delhi logs over 400 new Covid-19 cases second day in a row

With as many as 431 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi has breached the 400-mark in terms of daily coronavirus cases for the second day. The number of active cases today stands at 2093.

The national capital also recorded 356 discharges pushing the total recovery number to 6,29,841.

On Thursday, Delhi reported as many as 409 fresh Covid-19 cases breaching the 400--mark for the first time in over two months. In fact, today with 431 new cases, the city recorded the highest daily count in over two months.

On Wednesday 370 new cases were recorded and 320 on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases respectively, were recorded.

However, the city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 new cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, since early March, cases were again seen on the rise.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

