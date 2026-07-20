Delhi man dies, wife critically injured after falling from rooftop; couple had argument before incident

A man died and his wife was critically injured after the couple fell from the rooftop of their four-storey home in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, with police investigating whether the incident was accidental or linked to an argument, NDTV reported. The deceased has been identified as Varun Sharma, while his wife, Geeta (29), is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, according to police.

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The couple lived with their family in Nanak Basti under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest they had dinner with family members around 9 PM before going to sleep on the terrace of their house.

According to police, around 10 PM, family members heard the couple arguing on the rooftop, followed by a loud noise. When relatives rushed outside, they found both Varun and Geeta lying injured in the lane below.

The two were immediately taken to the hospital. Doctors declared Varun dead on arrival, while Geeta was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries. Police said it is yet to be determined whether the couple accidentally fell during the argument or if one of them pushed the other. Investigators are examining all possible angles, though family members have not expressed suspicion of any criminal act so far, NDTV reported.

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The incident came to light after police received medico-legal case (MLC) information from Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where Varun was brought by his brother, Arun Sharma. Geeta was initially admitted to the same hospital before being shifted to GTB Hospital for specialised treatment.

The couple had been married since February 2019 and have a two-and-a-half-year-old son. Police have sent Varun's body to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, NDTV reported.

Delhi tops suicides among megacities According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi recorded the highest number of suicides among India's 53 megacities in 2024, with 2,905 deaths, despite registering a decline of more than 7% compared to the previous year, Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

HT, citing NCRB data, said Delhi accounted for the highest number of suicides among megacities, followed by Bengaluru (2,403), Chennai (1,525) and Mumbai (1,406). Together, these four metropolitan cities contributed around 31.5% of all suicides reported across the country's megacities.

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The NCRB report also showed that Delhi had recorded 3,131 suicides in 2023, marking a decline of about 7.2% in 2024. The bureau defines a “megacity” as one with a population of more than one million. Based on the 2011 Census, Delhi had a population of 16.3 million, while Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai had populations of 8.5 million, 8.7 million and 18.4 million, respectively, HT reported.