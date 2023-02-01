Delhi mayor election to be held on Feb 6, says official
Delhi L-G has approved the convening of the MCD House session to elect mayor of the city on Monday, 6 February: Official
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved convening of a MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House session to elect the mayor on February 6, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×