Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved convening of a MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House session to elect the mayor on February 6, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The date had been proposed by the Delhi government, an official added.

The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and the chief minister for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD, and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held," his office said.

The MCD had proposed February 10 to convene a session of the House to elect the mayor, sources said on Monday.

The Kejriwal government had suggested three dates -- February 3, 4 and 6.

The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.

Shelly Oberoi, the AAP's candidate for mayor, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to demand the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.