Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed Centre to expedite the process of the municipal election in the national capital. Kejriwal said that the date of the MCD polls was to be announced on March 9, but the same day Centre wrote to the election commission to combine all three civic bodies ( South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation) into one. Kejriwal said that the main motive of the Centre was not to unify the three MCDs. Kejriwal claimed the State Election Commission's (SEC) decision showed that the BJP has conceded defeat and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi "would not allow the conduct elections in the country now".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}