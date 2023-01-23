The Lieutenant Governor-nominated members and 10 aldermen will take the oath of office on Tuesday. The Municipal Council resumes days after its proceedings were disrupted on 6 January with a ruckus over the oath not being administered to the elected councillors first. The ruckus had happened between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.

Hoping that this time the house will go without any disruptions, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said the nominated members and the aldermen will take the oath first as per the agenda. After the aldermen and the nominated members, other members will take the oath.

"I don't think the AAP will create such an issue because it is their loss. I am hopeful we will be able to elect the Mayor tomorrow," Satya Sharma said. During the session, mayor and the deputy mayor will be elected.

BJP councillor Satya Sharma, who was appointed as the presiding officer, said all preparations for the second house have been done. "We are ready for Tuesday. I have informed the LG and his MCD secretary about the ruckus of the last time," Satya Sharma said. She added that the councillors who were involved in the 6 January tussle should bear the expense of the damage.

The first meeting was adjourned after the AAP councillors protested over the presiding officer’s decision to administer the oath to the aldermen first.

The civic polls were held on 4 December and the counting of votes took place on 7 December.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP, on the other hand, won 104 wards to finish at the second spot. Congress won nine seats.

Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP's contenders for the post of mayor, with Oberoi said to have a stronger claim to the post. BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post. For deputy mayor, the contenders are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of AAP, and Kamal Bagri for BJP.

