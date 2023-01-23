Delhi MCD to elect first sole mayor in decade on 24 Jan2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:46 PM IST
- Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP's contenders for the post of mayor, with Oberoi said to have a stronger claim to the post. BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post
The Lieutenant Governor-nominated members and 10 aldermen will take the oath of office on Tuesday. The Municipal Council resumes days after its proceedings were disrupted on 6 January with a ruckus over the oath not being administered to the elected councillors first. The ruckus had happened between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.
