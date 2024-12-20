Delhi metro, one of the most vital means of commute for the residents of national capital, gives us a dose of daily dramas and something interesting to look at.

Here's a wrap up of all the eye-catching activities that took place over the year. Bizarre, hilarious, and jaw-dropping moments are here to amuse you. Delhi Metro's quirkiest, funniest and amusing 5 moments are given below.

Billo Rani viral moves Swati Sharma created a stir online after her dance performance in Delhi Metro went viral. Grooving to the tunes of peppy song Billo Rani from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, the influencer danced her heart out. Flashing off her vibrant saree, Swati danced with full compassion heedless of the stunned fellow commuters.

Men exchange blows at ticket counter Another incident that caught social media attention was a fight at the ticket counter where two men took turns to slap, shove and punch each other. The video takes a hilarious turn when another man intervenes to stop the fight from escalating further. In the fit of rage, one of the fighters unexpectedly shoved a sharp slap on his head, making him regret the move.

Passenger defies gravity A viral video of a man defying gravity in Delhi Metro is doing rounds. The shocking clip shows a man sitting, holding a pole for support. As the video proceeds, he lifts himself off the ground defying gravity. Some netizens were impressed while others came up with a range of theories after the video surfaced, suggesting that the video was playing in reverse. In the background, one can see a passenger walking backwards, away from the doors.