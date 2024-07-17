Hello User
Business News/ News / Delhi Metro launches ‘check-in and bag drop’ facility for international flights. Details here

Delhi Metro launches ‘check-in and bag drop’ facility for international flights. Details here

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

  • Previously, the 'Check-in & Baggage-Drop' service was only available for domestic flights. Now, passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines on international routes can also use this facility.

Delhi Metro launches international flight check-in service at New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium Stations

To boost air travel convenience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a check-in facility for international flights at two key metro stations in the national capital city – New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Express Line.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Wednesday, July 17, that the service, launched in the first week of June, aims to simplify travel procedures for passengers flying from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi.

In partnership with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, the DMRC has extended this service to international passengers. Previously, the 'Check-in & Baggage-Drop' service was only available for domestic flights. Now, passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines on international routes can also use this facility. The DMRC has invited more airlines to implement the service to provide additional benefits to travellers.

Key features of the service include the ability for passengers to check in their luggage at these metro stations, with the luggage then being securely transported to the aircraft via automated systems. The service operates at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations for Air India passengers from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM. For Vistara Airlines passengers, the service is available at New Delhi station from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The check-in timings for domestic flights are between twelve (12) hours and two (2) hours before departure, while for international flights, the check-in window is between four (4) hours and three (3) hours before the flight. The check-in counters at New Delhi Metro Station are located at the concourse level. At Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, the counters are adjacent to the VFS Global Office at the concourse level.

The new service has seen initial participation from passengers using the check-in facilities at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium stations.

