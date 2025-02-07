Delhi Metro is facing backlash for displaying advertisements featuring rape convict Asaram Bapu. A lawyer shared two photos on social media of the self-styled godman in advertisements promoting “Parents Worship Day.”

Taking to microblogging site X, the lawyer wrote, “Shame @OfficialDMRC. How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal who is convicted under RAPE CHARGES, and spending his conviction inside jail, endorse his posters, pics etc inside the Delhi metro rail? Highly shameful act by #delhimetro [sic],” attaching the photos taken inside the Delhi metro.

DMRC's reaction Responding to the public outcry, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a post on X, said it has promptly initiated the process to remove these ads, but their removal from the entire system may take some time.

“DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system [sic],” DMRC responded.

Asaram Bapu rape case A Gandhinagar court in Gujarat convicted Asaram Bapu in 2023 for raping a woman disciple at his ashram in a case registered against him in 2013. The court awarded him life imprisonment in the case.

Currently, Asaram Bapu is out on interim bail until March 31 on medical grounds. As per the FIR lodged at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad, the disciple was sexually assaulted several times between 2001 and 2006 during her stay in the ashram.

The viral post amassed 2.21 lakh views, 5.2 lakh likes and several comments. A user remarked, “They are concerned about their revenue only.”

A second user wrote, “How come you guys put such ads instantly and then you take so many days to remove them? [sic]”

A third user stated, “This is 2nd such case wherein objectionable ads have been put up in public space। Last one was insensitive ad content related to breast cancer. I hope there is a mechanism to approve these ads before they are displayed [sic].”

A fourth wrote, “Appreciation for prompt response and action.”