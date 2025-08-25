Delhi Metro fare increases, longest travel in Airport Express Line to cost ₹75: Check new rates here

The Delhi Metro has revised passenger fares which will come into effect starting Monday, August 25. As per the new fare slab, the revised cost for the longest travel in Delhi will be ₹64 — ₹4 more than the existing cost. Meanwhile, for the Airport Express Line, the longest travel from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 will cost passengers ₹75.
"The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.
"The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line)," the DMRC added.
The new fare slabs for Delhi Metro, effective from 25th August 2025, are as follows:
|Distance in km
|Monday to Saturday
|Sunday & National Holidays
|0-2
|₹11/-
|₹11/-
|2-5
|₹21/-
|Rs. 11/-
|5-12
|₹32/-
|₹21/-
|12-21
|Rs. 43/-
|Rs. 32/-
|21-32
|₹54/-
|₹43/-
|More than 32
|₹64/-
|₹54/-
As per the revised fare, travelling from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk may cost a person ₹43 (excluding the airport line) – up from ₹40 earlier.
Travelling from Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line) will cost ₹64.
A similar increase has also been implemented for the Airport Express Line (AEL), where the increase ranges from 1 to 5. Check details below:
|Station
|New Delhi
|Shivaji Stadium
|Dhaula Kuan
|Delhi Aerocity
|IGI Airport
|Dwarka Sec 21
|Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
|New Delhi
|Rs.11
|Rs.21
|Rs.43
|Rs.54
|Rs.64
|Rs.64
|Rs.75
|Shivaji Stadium
|Rs.21
|Rs.11
|Rs.21
|Rs.32
|Rs.54
|Rs.64
|Rs.75
|Dhaula Kuan
|Rs.43
|Rs.21
|Rs.11
|Rs.21
|Rs.32
|Rs.54
|Rs.64
|Delhi Aerocity
|Rs.54
|Rs.32
|Rs.21
|Rs.11
|Rs.21
|Rs.32
|Rs.43
|IGI Airport
|Rs.64
|Rs.54
|Rs.32
|Rs.21
|Rs.11
|Rs.21
|Rs.32
|Dwarka Sec 21
|Rs.64
|Rs.64
|Rs.54
|Rs.32
|Rs.21
|Rs.11
|Rs.21
|Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
|Rs.75
|Rs.75
|Rs.64
|Rs.43
|Rs.32
|Rs.21
|Rs.11
|Station
|New Delhi
|Shivaji Stadium
|Dhaula Kuan
|Delhi Aerocity
|IGI Airport
|Dwarka Sec 21
|Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
|New Delhi
|X
|Rs.160
|Rs.280
|Rs.430
|Rs.490
|Rs.580
|Rs.640
|Shivaji Stadium
|Rs.160
|X
|Rs.160
|Rs.280
|Rs.430
|Rs.490
|Rs.590
|Dhaula Kuan
|Rs.280
|Rs.160
|X
|Rs.160
|Rs.280
|Rs.430
|Rs.535
|Delhi Aerocity
|Rs.430
|Rs.280
|Rs.160
|X
|Rs.160
|Rs.280
|Rs.375
|IGI Airport
|Rs.490
|Rs.430
|Rs.280
|Rs.160
|X
|Rs.180
|Rs.270
|Dwarka Sec 21
|Rs.580
|Rs.490
|Rs.430
|Rs.280
|Rs.180
|X
|Rs.180
|Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
|Rs.640
|Rs.590
|Rs.535
|Rs.375
|Rs.270
|Rs.180
|X
|Station
|New Delhi
|Shivaji Stadium
|Dhaula Kuan
|Delhi Aerocity
|IGI Airport
|Dwarka Sec 21
|Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
|New Delhi
|X
|Rs.375
|Rs.695
|Rs.1070
|Rs.1390
|Rs.1710
|Rs.1980
|Shivaji Stadium
|Rs.375
|X
|Rs.375
|Rs.695
|Rs.1070
|Rs.1390
|Rs.1710
|Dhaula Kuan
|Rs.695
|Rs.375
|X
|Rs.375
|Rs.695
|Rs.1070
|Rs.1390
|Delhi Aerocity
|Rs.1070
|Rs.695
|Rs.375
|X
|Rs.375
|Rs.695
|Rs.1015
|IGI Airport
|Rs.1390
|Rs.1070
|Rs.695
|Rs.375
|X
|Rs.535
|Rs.805
|Dwarka Sec 21
|Rs.1710
|Rs.1390
|Rs.1070
|Rs.695
|Rs.535
|X
|Rs.480
|Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
|Rs.1980
|Rs.1710
|Rs.1390
|Rs.1015
|Rs.805
|Rs.480
|X
As the Delhi metro hiked its fares, several on social media users urged the DMRC to improve its services.
A user in X commented saying, “Good you increased the fares. Its really a good thing. Now please improve your service on the Yellow Line.”
Another said, “At least increase the frequency of red line metro from Shaheed Sthal. Metro comes after 7- 8 minutes. On Sundays, the gap is of 10- 11 mins!!!”
"Ok but please give facility also in Green Line specially, please convert 4 coache to 6 coaches...," another comment read.