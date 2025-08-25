Subscribe

Delhi Metro fare increases, longest travel in Airport Express Line to cost ₹75: Check new rates here

Delhi Metro hikes fare: The revised cost for the longest travel in Delhi will be 64. For the Airport Express Line, the longest travel from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 will cost passengers 75.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated25 Aug 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Metro fare increases, longest distance travel will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64: Check new slabs here
Delhi Metro fare increases, longest distance travel will cost ₹64: Check new slabs here(HT_PRINT)

The Delhi Metro has revised passenger fares which will come into effect starting Monday, August 25. As per the new fare slab, the revised cost for the longest travel in Delhi will be 64 — 4 more than the existing cost. Meanwhile, for the Airport Express Line, the longest travel from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 will cost passengers 75.

Advertisement

"The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

Also Read | Video: Hair pulled, blows exchanged as women fight inside Delhi metro over seat

"The increase is minimal, ranging from 1 to 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto 5 for the Airport Express Line)," the DMRC added.

Delhi Metro fare hike: How much will it cost now?

The new fare slabs for Delhi Metro, effective from 25th August 2025, are as follows:

Distance in kmMonday to SaturdaySunday & National Holidays
0-2 11/- 11/-
2-5 21/-Rs. 11/-
5-12 32/- 21/-
12-21Rs. 43/-Rs. 32/-
21-32 54/- 43/-
More than 32 64/- 54/-

How much is the fare from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk?

As per the revised fare, travelling from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk may cost a person 43 (excluding the airport line) – up from 40 earlier.

Advertisement

Travelling from Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line) will cost 64.

Airport Express Line Delhi metro new fares

A similar increase has also been implemented for the Airport Express Line (AEL), where the increase ranges from 1 to 5. Check details below:

QR-code based

StationNew DelhiShivaji StadiumDhaula KuanDelhi AerocityIGI AirportDwarka Sec 21Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
New DelhiRs.11Rs.21Rs.43Rs.54Rs.64Rs.64Rs.75
Shivaji StadiumRs.21Rs.11Rs.21Rs.32Rs.54Rs.64Rs.75
Dhaula KuanRs.43Rs.21Rs.11Rs.21Rs.32Rs.54Rs.64
Delhi AerocityRs.54Rs.32Rs.21Rs.11Rs.21Rs.32Rs.43
IGI AirportRs.64Rs.54Rs.32Rs.21Rs.11Rs.21Rs.32
Dwarka Sec 21Rs.64Rs.64Rs.54Rs.32Rs.21Rs.11Rs.21
Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25Rs.75Rs.75Rs.64Rs.43Rs.32Rs.21Rs.11

Fare (10 Trip Card) (validity 15 days)

StationNew DelhiShivaji StadiumDhaula KuanDelhi AerocityIGI AirportDwarka Sec 21Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
New DelhiXRs.160Rs.280Rs.430Rs.490Rs.580Rs.640
Shivaji StadiumRs.160XRs.160Rs.280Rs.430Rs.490Rs.590
Dhaula KuanRs.280Rs.160XRs.160Rs.280Rs.430Rs.535
Delhi AerocityRs.430Rs.280Rs.160XRs.160Rs.280Rs.375
IGI AirportRs.490Rs.430Rs.280Rs.160XRs.180Rs.270
Dwarka Sec 21Rs.580Rs.490Rs.430Rs.280Rs.180XRs.180
Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25Rs.640Rs.590Rs.535Rs.375Rs.270Rs.180X

Fare (30 Trip Card) (validity 1 Calendar Month)

StationNew DelhiShivaji StadiumDhaula KuanDelhi AerocityIGI AirportDwarka Sec 21Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25
New DelhiXRs.375Rs.695Rs.1070Rs.1390Rs.1710Rs.1980
Shivaji StadiumRs.375XRs.375Rs.695Rs.1070Rs.1390Rs.1710
Dhaula KuanRs.695Rs.375XRs.375Rs.695Rs.1070Rs.1390
Delhi AerocityRs.1070Rs.695Rs.375XRs.375Rs.695Rs.1015
IGI AirportRs.1390Rs.1070Rs.695Rs.375XRs.535Rs.805
Dwarka Sec 21Rs.1710Rs.1390Rs.1070Rs.695Rs.535XRs.480
Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25Rs.1980Rs.1710Rs.1390Rs.1015Rs.805Rs.480X

Social media reactions

As the Delhi metro hiked its fares, several on social media users urged the DMRC to improve its services.

A user in X commented saying, “Good you increased the fares. Its really a good thing. Now please improve your service on the Yellow Line.”

Advertisement

Another said, “At least increase the frequency of red line metro from Shaheed Sthal. Metro comes after 7- 8 minutes. On Sundays, the gap is of 10- 11 mins!!!”

Also Read | Delhi Metro construction causes Mahipalpur road to cave in — Alternate route

"Ok but please give facility also in Green Line specially, please convert 4 coache to 6 coaches...," another comment read.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsDelhi Metro fare increases, longest travel in Airport Express Line to cost ₹75: Check new rates here
Read Next Story