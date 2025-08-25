Delhi Metro fare increases, longest travel in Airport Express Line to cost ₹75: Check new rates here

The Delhi Metro has revised passenger fares which will come into effect starting Monday, August 25. As per the new fare slab, the revised cost for the longest travel in Delhi will be ₹64 — ₹4 more than the existing cost. Meanwhile, for the Airport Express Line, the longest travel from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 will cost passengers ₹75.

"The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

"The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line)," the DMRC added.

Delhi Metro fare hike: How much will it cost now? The new fare slabs for Delhi Metro, effective from 25th August 2025, are as follows:

Distance in km Monday to Saturday Sunday & National Holidays 0-2 ₹ 11/- ₹ 11/- 2-5 ₹ 21/- Rs. 11/- 5-12 ₹ 32/- ₹ 21/- 12-21 Rs. 43/- Rs. 32/- 21-32 ₹ 54/- ₹ 43/- More than 32 ₹ 64/- ₹ 54/-

How much is the fare from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk? As per the revised fare, travelling from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk may cost a person ₹43 (excluding the airport line) – up from ₹40 earlier.

Travelling from Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line) will cost ₹64.

Airport Express Line Delhi metro new fares A similar increase has also been implemented for the Airport Express Line (AEL), where the increase ranges from 1 to 5. Check details below:

QR-code based

Station New Delhi Shivaji Stadium Dhaula Kuan Delhi Aerocity IGI Airport Dwarka Sec 21 Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 New Delhi Rs.11 Rs.21 Rs.43 Rs.54 Rs.64 Rs.64 Rs.75 Shivaji Stadium Rs.21 Rs.11 Rs.21 Rs.32 Rs.54 Rs.64 Rs.75 Dhaula Kuan Rs.43 Rs.21 Rs.11 Rs.21 Rs.32 Rs.54 Rs.64 Delhi Aerocity Rs.54 Rs.32 Rs.21 Rs.11 Rs.21 Rs.32 Rs.43 IGI Airport Rs.64 Rs.54 Rs.32 Rs.21 Rs.11 Rs.21 Rs.32 Dwarka Sec 21 Rs.64 Rs.64 Rs.54 Rs.32 Rs.21 Rs.11 Rs.21 Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Rs.75 Rs.75 Rs.64 Rs.43 Rs.32 Rs.21 Rs.11

Fare (10 Trip Card) (validity 15 days)

Station New Delhi Shivaji Stadium Dhaula Kuan Delhi Aerocity IGI Airport Dwarka Sec 21 Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 New Delhi X Rs.160 Rs.280 Rs.430 Rs.490 Rs.580 Rs.640 Shivaji Stadium Rs.160 X Rs.160 Rs.280 Rs.430 Rs.490 Rs.590 Dhaula Kuan Rs.280 Rs.160 X Rs.160 Rs.280 Rs.430 Rs.535 Delhi Aerocity Rs.430 Rs.280 Rs.160 X Rs.160 Rs.280 Rs.375 IGI Airport Rs.490 Rs.430 Rs.280 Rs.160 X Rs.180 Rs.270 Dwarka Sec 21 Rs.580 Rs.490 Rs.430 Rs.280 Rs.180 X Rs.180 Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Rs.640 Rs.590 Rs.535 Rs.375 Rs.270 Rs.180 X

Fare (30 Trip Card) (validity 1 Calendar Month)

Station New Delhi Shivaji Stadium Dhaula Kuan Delhi Aerocity IGI Airport Dwarka Sec 21 Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 New Delhi X Rs.375 Rs.695 Rs.1070 Rs.1390 Rs.1710 Rs.1980 Shivaji Stadium Rs.375 X Rs.375 Rs.695 Rs.1070 Rs.1390 Rs.1710 Dhaula Kuan Rs.695 Rs.375 X Rs.375 Rs.695 Rs.1070 Rs.1390 Delhi Aerocity Rs.1070 Rs.695 Rs.375 X Rs.375 Rs.695 Rs.1015 IGI Airport Rs.1390 Rs.1070 Rs.695 Rs.375 X Rs.535 Rs.805 Dwarka Sec 21 Rs.1710 Rs.1390 Rs.1070 Rs.695 Rs.535 X Rs.480 Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Rs.1980 Rs.1710 Rs.1390 Rs.1015 Rs.805 Rs.480 X

Social media reactions As the Delhi metro hiked its fares, several on social media users urged the DMRC to improve its services.

A user in X commented saying, “Good you increased the fares. Its really a good thing. Now please improve your service on the Yellow Line.”

Another said, “At least increase the frequency of red line metro from Shaheed Sthal. Metro comes after 7- 8 minutes. On Sundays, the gap is of 10- 11 mins!!!”

