Delhi metro: Attention passengers! Blue line services delayed on THESE routes

Delhi metro rail corporation alerts delay in blue line services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Jun 2025, 12:08 PM IST
File photo of passengers at a Delhi metro rail station in the national capital. The DMRC on June 15 said services on the blue line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar are delayed.
File photo of passengers at a Delhi metro rail station in the national capital. The DMRC on June 15 said services on the blue line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar are delayed. (Photo by Sonu Mehta / Hindustan Times )

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on June 15 notified passengers on delay along the Blue Line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations.

The DMRC has not given any reason for the delay. The authority also did not indicate when the issue is likely to be resolved.

In a post on X, the DMRC stated: “Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines.”

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

