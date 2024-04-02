Delhi Metro notified about the reduction of train speed of Yellow Line on Monday, April 2. This temporary speed reduction between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur stations is effective in view of tunnel construction work for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph 4. This may cause a slight delay in services."

Construction work on a 65.2-km stretch of three priority corridors is underway. The three corridors spanning 45 stations as part of DMRC's project are Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park-Maujpur and Aerocity-Tughlakabad , which is being built as Golden Line to connect the Violet Line and the Airport Line from their respective ends.

Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg and Majlis Park-Maujpur are extensions of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and Pink Line. Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor spans a stretch of 28.92 km, the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor spans a stretch of 12.55 km while the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor spans a stretch of 23.62 km.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor is being built as Golden Line to connect the Violet Line and the Airport Line from their respective ends.

In February, DMRC unveiled its new integrated operation control centre which marks a remarkable feat to commence operations on Phase-IV corridors. DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar inaugurated the state-of-the-art new control and command centre.

“This infrastructure has been made keeping in view the requirement of a centralised control room for the upcoming new corridors under the Phase-IV," PTI quoted DMRCofficials as saying.

Earlier, OCC for Red Line and Yellow Line operated from Shastri Park Metro station while OCCs for other operational lines operated from fourth and sixth floor of the Metro Bhawan located near Connaught Place. The multi-storey building houses the headquarters of the DMRC.

