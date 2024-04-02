Delhi Metro reduces train speed of ‘Yellow line’ temporarily between Chhatarpur-Sultanpur stations; Details here
Delhi Metro reduced train speed temporarily between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on Yellow Line in view of tunnel construction work for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.
Delhi Metro notified about the reduction of train speed of Yellow Line on Monday, April 2. This temporary speed reduction between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur stations is effective in view of tunnel construction work for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.
