Delhi Metro resumes entry, exit at ITO and Lok Kalyan Marg station
- ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are now open for entry/exit.
Delhi Metro's ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are open for entry/exit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced.
In a social media post on X, DMRC tweeted, “ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are now open for entry/exit."
