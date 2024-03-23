Hello User
Delhi Metro resumes entry, exit at ITO and Lok Kalyan Marg station
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi Metro resumes entry, exit at ITO and Lok Kalyan Marg station

Livemint

  • ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are now open for entry/exit.

Mint Image

Delhi Metro's ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are open for entry/exit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced.

In a social media post on X, DMRC tweeted, “ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are now open for entry/exit."

