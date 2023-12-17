comScore
Delhi metro ride turns fatal for 35-year-old woman. Here's what happened

 Livemint

Delhi metro train accident: The woman's saree got stuck in the train's door, causing her to fall and sustain serious injuries. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Delhi metro train accident: Delhi Metro passenger dies after saree gets caught in train doorsPremium
Delhi metro train accident: Delhi Metro passenger dies after saree gets caught in train doors

A 35-year-old woman who had got under a metro train at Inderlok Station succumbed to wounds on Saturday at Safdarjung Hospital, an official from the transporter said as reported by news agency PTI. The incident took place on 14 December when the woman, identified as Reena, came under the train after her saree got stuck in the door.

According to an The Indian Express report, the woman was dragged along a platform for almost 25 metres, before hitting with a track access gate and falling onto the tracks. 

The Delhi Police has said that it has taken action under the Section 174. "A woman was dragged for several metres along the platform after her saree got stuck in the metro at Delhi's Inderlok Metro Station. She later died during treatment. The incident happened on December 14. Action has been taken under section 174 CrPC, Delhi Police as quoted by news agency ANI.

Describing the incident, Vicky, the victim's relative said that she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident.

"When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her saree got stuck. She fell down and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

As per Vicky, Reena's husband died around seven-year-ago and she is survived by her son and daughter.

Speaking about the accident, Delhi Metro's Chief Public Relations Officer Anuj Dayal, “An incident took place at Inderlok Metro station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital on Saturday," as quoted by PTI. Furthermore Dayal also added that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into this incident.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

 

 

Published: 17 Dec 2023, 11:05 AM IST
