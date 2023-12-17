Delhi metro ride turns fatal for 35-year-old woman. Here's what happened
Delhi metro train accident: The woman's saree got stuck in the train's door, causing her to fall and sustain serious injuries. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
A 35-year-old woman who had got under a metro train at Inderlok Station succumbed to wounds on Saturday at Safdarjung Hospital, an official from the transporter said as reported by news agency PTI. The incident took place on 14 December when the woman, identified as Reena, came under the train after her saree got stuck in the door.