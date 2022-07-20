Delhi Metro services on Magenta Line delayed due to technical snag

Delhi Metro services on Magenta Line delayed due to technical snag1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
- Services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were delayed on Wednesday due to some technical issues
Services on a part of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were delayed on Wednesday due to some technical issues, sources said. They said following the technical snag, trains were being operated at a restricted speed in this segment.
Services on a part of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were delayed on Wednesday due to some technical issues, sources said. They said following the technical snag, trains were being operated at a restricted speed in this segment.
Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters about the technical snag so that the commuters could plan their travel accordingly.
Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters about the technical snag so that the commuters could plan their travel accordingly.
"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh from Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines (sic)," it tweeted.
"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh from Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines (sic)," it tweeted.
Sources said the delay was owing to a "technical issue" because of which trains are running at a "restricted speed" between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations.
Sources said the delay was owing to a "technical issue" because of which trains are running at a "restricted speed" between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations.
Delhi Metro commuters faced hardships on Tuesday as services on a section of the Blue Line were delayed due to a major technical issue, officials said.
Delhi Metro commuters faced hardships on Tuesday as services on a section of the Blue Line were delayed due to a major technical issue, officials said.
The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.
The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.
Earlier on June 9, metro services on the Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag. On June 6, services on the Blue Line were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.
Earlier on June 9, metro services on the Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag. On June 6, services on the Blue Line were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.
On being asked about several technical snags being reported on Delhi Metro corridors, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said, "Most of these were overhead equipment issues caused by bird hit and birds dropping something on it. In our report submitted to the Delhi transport department, we have mentioned that."
On being asked about several technical snags being reported on Delhi Metro corridors, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said, "Most of these were overhead equipment issues caused by bird hit and birds dropping something on it. In our report submitted to the Delhi transport department, we have mentioned that."
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)