Delhi Metro services will not be available during this time on Holi1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 08:42 PM IST
Metro service won't be available on all lines of Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro service on Holi: Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro on Holi (March 18), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Tuesday.
Metro services will not be available on all lines including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter.
